Schroders veteran Nick Kirrage joins Brown Advisory

Joined 16 October

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

Brown Advisory has appointed Nick Kirrage as a partner and portfolio manager.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Patrick Brusnahan
Author spotlight

Patrick Brusnahan

View profile
More from Patrick Brusnahan

The Big Interview: Amova AM's CEO Stefanie Drews on how asset management is rapidly changing

FCA's Rathi urges finance industry to be the 'centre of our defence'

More on People moves

Oberon Investments continues recruitment drive with Hawksmoor team hire
People moves

Oberon Investments continues recruitment drive with Hawksmoor team hire

Four new joiners

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 23 October 2025 • 2 min read
Schroders veteran Nick Kirrage joins Brown Advisory
People moves

Schroders veteran Nick Kirrage joins Brown Advisory

Joined 16 October

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 23 October 2025 • 1 min read
State Street Investment Management names Stephen Yeats to UK CEO
People moves

State Street Investment Management names Stephen Yeats to UK CEO

Joined State Street IM in 2007

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 22 October 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot