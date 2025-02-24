Ben Whitmore's Brickwood AM launches inaugural fund

Brickwood Asset Management has launched its first fund since opening, focused on UK value as per the founders’ long-term specialisms.
Ben Whitmore left his former firm Jupiter Asset Management after a 17-year career focusing on value investing to set up Brickwood AM last year. Ben Whitmore's value investing boutique Brickwood AM names CEO The boutique is co-run between Whitmore, CEO Claudia Ripley, brother Durmot and Kevin Murphy, the latter of whom left Schroders to work on the venture, leaving Nick Kirrage to run the firm's global value team. All the managers involved have made their names in the value space and as a result, Brickwood's inaugural mandate, the TM Brickwood UK Value fund, focuses on this section ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes