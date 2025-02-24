Ben Whitmore's Brickwood AM launches inaugural fund

Ben Whitmore left his former firm Jupiter Asset Management after a 17-year career focusing on value investing to set up Brickwood AM last year. Ben Whitmore's value investing boutique Brickwood AM names CEO The boutique is co-run between Whitmore, CEO Claudia Ripley, brother Durmot and Kevin Murphy, the latter of whom left Schroders to work on the venture, leaving Nick Kirrage to run the firm's global value team. All the managers involved have made their names in the value space and as a result, Brickwood's inaugural mandate, the TM Brickwood UK Value fund, focuses on this section ...