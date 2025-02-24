Ben Whitmore's Brickwood AM launches inaugural fund

TM Brickwood UK Value fund

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 2 min read

Brickwood Asset Management has launched its first fund since opening, focused on UK value as per the founders’ long-term specialisms.

Ben Whitmore left his former firm Jupiter Asset Management after a 17-year career focusing on value investing to set up Brickwood AM last year. Ben Whitmore's value investing boutique Brickwood AM names CEO The boutique is co-run between Whitmore, CEO Claudia Ripley, brother Durmot and Kevin Murphy, the latter of whom left Schroders to work on the venture, leaving Nick Kirrage to run the firm's global value team. All the managers involved have made their names in the value space and as a result, Brickwood's inaugural mandate, the TM Brickwood UK Value fund, focuses on this section ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Brooks Macdonald completes £51m sale of international wing to Canaccord Genuity Wealth

Friday Briefing: There's no such thing as a safe haven in markets

More on Asset Managers

Brooks Macdonald completes £51m sale of international wing to Canaccord Genuity Wealth
Asset Managers

Brooks Macdonald completes £51m sale of international wing to Canaccord Genuity Wealth

Payment split into two instalments

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 24 February 2025 • 1 min read
M&G sues Royal London for £27m over client access to 'inappropriately risky investments'- reports
Asset Managers

M&G sues Royal London for £27m over client access to 'inappropriately risky investments'- reports

Over Ascentric purchase

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 23 December 2024 • 2 min read
AXA IM completes two digital central bank money trials with ECB
Asset Managers

AXA IM completes two digital central bank money trials with ECB

Part of the Call for Expression of Interest

Beth Brearley
Beth Brearley
clock 10 December 2024 • 1 min read
Trustpilot