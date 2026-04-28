Nick Kirrage on leaving Schroders, value and 'running towards burning buildings'

Assembling a team at Brown

Linus Uhlig
clock • 4 min read

Long-time Schroders value manager Nick Kirrage’s move to Brown Advisory late last year was more than a change of company.

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Linus Uhlig
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Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is chief reporter at Investment Week

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