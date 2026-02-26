Brown Advisory launches Nick Kirrage-led value select strategies

UCITS fund to follow

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

Brown Advisory is set to launch a suite of funds led by Nick Kirrage, who joined the firm from Schroders in October last year.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is chief reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Man Group AUM surges 35% as profits come in above consensus

Gravis hires Downing investment director Mehal Shah

More on Funds

Brown Advisory launches Nick Kirrage-led value select strategies
Funds

Brown Advisory launches Nick Kirrage-led value select strategies

UCITS fund to follow

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 26 February 2026 • 1 min read
More than a quarter of Article 8 and 9 funds still at risk of greenwashing
Funds

More than a quarter of Article 8 and 9 funds still at risk of greenwashing

MainStreet Partners report

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 24 February 2026 • 2 min read
Julius Baer International unveils model portfolio service ranges
Funds

Julius Baer International unveils model portfolio service ranges

Team hires

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 24 February 2026 • 2 min read
Trustpilot