Neptune Investment Management
ISA-friendly equity funds
Neptune Investment Management is a UK-based fund management company offering a range of ISA-friendly equity funds to private investors, advisers and institutional clients. It was founded in 2002 by Robin Geffen. The firm is employee-owned and invests in the public equity markets across the globe, employing a combination of top-down and bottom-up stock picking to create its portfolio.
Q4 results round-up: Alliance Trust reports NAV total return of 23% in 2019 as discount narrows
Reviewing the last quarter's financial records
Liontrust adds £1.4bn of net inflows in six months
Neptune acquisition takes AUM to £17.4bn
GQG Partners hires ex-Neptune sales head Lee
Responsible for developing firm's presence in UK and Irish wholesale markets
Update: Liontrust set to buy Neptune for £40m
Whole investment team moving over
Polar hires ex-Neptune's Unwin for technology team
One other ex-Neptune hire
Neptune's Mark Martin: MiFID II is creating a large mispricing opportunity
Ongoing uncertainty
Five asset managers achieve Gold Standard Awards 2018
Revealed – successes across all 11 categories
Neptune's Geffen: If you believe in China, you have to believe in Russia
Moscow's relation with Beijing in focus
Neptune hires former AXA IM bond guru as head of fixed income strategy
Left AXA IM in 2013
Neptune bolsters distribution team with hire of former AllianzGI sales director Lee
Reporting to CEO Robin Geffen
Neptune's Geffen positions £200m Income fund for weak UK economy
Robin Geffen, CEO at Neptune Investment Management and lead manager on the £200m Neptune Income fund, has been steering the portfolio away from domestically-focused stocks, as he believes the UK economy is "weak and getting weaker".