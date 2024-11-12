Oberon Investments names former Neptune UK wholesale head to top distribution job

Oberon Investments has appointed Adam Hughes as its head of distribution.
Hughes brings over 20 years experience to the role, which includes a stint at Neptune Investment Management, where he was head of UK wholesale distribution. He had been a member of the sales team at Neptune since August 2005 before he was made head of UK wholesale in May 2012. Hughes left as part of a major restructuring at Neptune, which saw his role become redundant in 2014. UK equity manager Richard Penny to join Oberon Investments in fund transfer deal He joined small-cap firm Livingbridge as a sales director, where he built the distribution architecture Wood St MicroCap fun...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes