GQG Partners appoints UK wholesale director

Nolan will be based in London and joins the firm after almost three years at Tyndall Investment Management, where he led the distribution of its funds business and had coverage for all UK client accounts. He began his career at Neptune Investment Management, where he spent over two years as a sales manager.

Lee said that Nolan's appointment comes during a time of ongoing growth for GQG Partners in the UK and amid strong interest for its US equity, global equity and emerging markets funds among local investors.

"As the funds have continued to achieve strong relative returns for investors through the market volatility of recent months, we have continued to see ongoing investor interest and are expanding our operations throughout Europe. As a result, we are delighted to welcome Harry to the UK wholesale team," he said.

"Having worked with Harry before, I know that his strategic thinking, drive, and enthusiasm will be an ideal fit culturally within our firm. With his help we hope to continue to make strong progress with key fund selectors and increase our footprint throughout the UK market."

Nolan added: "GQG Partners are an investment-led firm that attract clients looking for a differentiated approach to mainstream markets. I am very excited to help promote this established track record, as well as the future launch of new strategies throughout the UK."