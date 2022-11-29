The Big Interview with Tyndall IM's Alex Odd: 'M&A would dilute what we are trying to achieve'

Five years ago, Odd launched private client investment management boutique Tyndall alongside Edward Allen, with an objective to generate "real, above inflation returns", while adhering to its "core values" of clarity, patience, independence and personal accountability.

Prior to founding Tyndall, Odd worked as an assistant fund manager at Jupiter, before joining M&G in 2005, where he managed the Dividend fund. Before his departure in 2013, the strategy had £1.4bn in assets under management.

"The perception of what a fund manager existed to do wasn't what I wanted to do, so M&G and I parted on very genial terms but we agreed to disagree," he says.

Odd had growing frustrations over the direction the industry was taking following the arrival of ETFs, with more pressure for UK asset managers to homogenise products by reducing the active shares in funds, which he says is "detrimental" to client outcomes.

"Active managers are shooting themselves in the foot. The reason that they are doing it is that they are terrified of making a mistake, so it's better not to generate a return than being seen to fail," he adds.

"That is not genius investment management. An active fund manager is really there to generate alpha over and above what the passive ETF guys can do at a lower price. That is what we are paid to achieve."

High-conviction strategies

In 2016, Odd returned to fund management with the launch of the VT Odd Real Income fund, which later developed into Tyndall, a fund and private clients boutique with a central ethos to provide "highly differentiated" active management to clients, which he says was "a mile away from what the industry is trying to do".

The first fund manager to join Tyndall was Felix Wintle, former manager of Neptune Investment Management's £800m US Opportunities fund, who launched the £34.5m VT Tyndall North American fund in July 2017.

In August 2018, Richard Scrope from CRUX Asset Management also moved over, bringing with him the FP CRUX Global fund he had run since 2008, turning it into the £33.2m VT Tyndall Global Select fund.

The firm completed its current OEIC offering in February 2020 with the £13m VT Tyndall Real Income fund, run by former Merian Global Investors and M&G fund manager Simon Murphy.

"Tyndall gives [our fund managers] the opportunity to run very high-conviction funds without constantly having the risk committee leaning over their shoulders," Odd notes.

"It takes a certain type of person to be willing to put performance ahead of their own career risk. It is much more sensible to have marginal performance than it is to put your head above the parapet and actually try to generate the excess returns that your clients could expect."

According to Odd, Tyndall's objective is to concentrate on "plain vanilla" mainstream asset classes - global equity, North American equities and UK income - but with a differentiated approach.

"We are not trying to invent something new, we are just trying to do the mainstream stuff really, really well. All we are interested in is giving opportunities to people who share our ethos and values - probably not bond managers," he says.

"We will launch funds where we come across people who share our conviction and commitment. It is about people rather than trying to strategically think about what we can sell."

M&A and the next five years

Difficult market conditions and increased costs have accelerated consolidation among boutique asset managers, which Odd highlighted as an issue within the industry.

"Sadly, this consolidation process is for the benefit of businesses rather than the underlying clients who experience a series of changing names, processes and documents requiring review," he says.

"Good boutiques tend to have a much stronger ethos, committed people and robust ownership structures and consequently are fiercely independent as they know this is in the best interests of their clients."

As Tyndall continues to scale up its platform and headcount, new talent is unlikely to come through acquisitions of other firms.

"We are building a business where the average age is late 30s, early 40s. That dynamic, if you started buying businesses, would be disrupted," he explains.

"What you don't want to be doing is bolting on legacy businesses where people feel they are suddenly done, because it dilutes the energy and resolve of what we are trying to achieve."

Looking to the next three years, Odd hopes to grow the size of the business fivefold, but without running the risk of diluting its current offering to existing clients.

"There are a lot of growth opportunities ahead of us, but we've got to make sure that none of those in any way dilutes what it is that we provide for those who have been good enough to support us," he says.

The first five years of "blood, sweat and tears" to get to where Tyndall is today has created a platform, Odd adds. The next five years will not be about reinventing, but scaling that platform.

"If we get it right, this is a ten-, 20-, 50-year project, because we want to be loyal to people who support us, and we want to look after their interests as long as they allow us."