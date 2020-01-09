Q4 results round-up: Investec warns of hit to annual profit from 'challenging' conditions

Reviewing the last quarter's financial records

Investment Week's results round-up
  Investment Week
As groups report on their progress last year, Investment Week looks at the trading updates for asset managers and investment platforms for the period ending 31 December 2019.

Investec Investec has warned it expects to report its adjusted operating profit 7% to 14% behind the £732m reported in its full-year 2019 results amid "challenging market conditions". In a pre-close...

To continue reading...

