Robin Geffen to exit Liontrust amid global equity team consolidation

In a London Stock Exchange announcement, the firm said the global equity team has become part of the global fundamental team with immediate effect to provide "greater strategic focus over the next few years".

The global equity investment team will now report to Tom Record, who is responsible for global equities within the global fundamental team. The exception is the Global Technology fund, which moves to the global innovation team.

Geffen joined Liontrust in 2019 after Liontrust acquired Neptune Investment Management, a firm he founded and where he worked as CEO and fund manager for over 18 years.

Record and the global fundamental team moved to Liontrust in April 2022 as part of the firm's acquisition of Majedie Asset Management, where he held the role of investment manager and head of global equities. He also worked as a fund manager at Baillie Gifford for over a decade.

CEO John Ions said: "We want to thank Robin for his contribution and commitment to managing the funds for investors over the past four years at Liontrust after a long career.

"Global equities are a core asset class for investors and we offer a strong proposition across our investment teams. Tom Record has a long track record, having been an investment manager of international equities since 2004."