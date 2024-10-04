Liontrust co-head of Global Innovation team James Dowey set to depart

Dowey is set to the exit in the next few months after five years at the UK asset manager. Liontrust Global Innovation team: Trading the AI gold rush beyond the Magnificent Seven He has co-led the innovation investment team with manager Storm Uru, with the pair also co-running the firm's Global Dividend, Global Innovation and Global Technology funds. The team was established in 2022 and oversees the aforementioned portfolios. Uru will continue to run the portfolios, along with managers Clare Pleydell-Bouverie and James O'Connor. Dowey joined Liontrust as part of the acquisitio...