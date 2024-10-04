Liontrust co-head of Global Innovation team James Dowey set to depart

Liontrust’s Global Innovation investment team co-head James Dowey is leaving the firm, Investment Week can reveal.
Dowey is set to the exit in the next few months after five years at the UK asset manager. Liontrust Global Innovation team: Trading the AI gold rush beyond the Magnificent Seven He has co-led the innovation investment team with manager Storm Uru, with the pair also co-running the firm's Global Dividend, Global Innovation and Global Technology funds. The team was established in 2022 and oversees the aforementioned portfolios. Uru will continue to run the portfolios, along with managers Clare Pleydell-Bouverie and James O'Connor. Dowey joined Liontrust as part of the acquisitio...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes