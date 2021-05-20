Cohen & Steers poaches GAM's Cooney for distribution team

Real assets investment manager Cohen & Steers has hired Sean Cooney as senior director of EMEA wholesale distribution.

Cooney joins the firm from GAM Investments, where he was client director for the UK wholesale distribution channel and managed strategic relationships within the wealth manager, discretionary fund manager, multi-manager, ratings agency and IFA spaces.

Prior to joining GAM in 2014, he held roles at Neptune Investment Management and Aviva Investors, and has two decades of experience within investment management.

In his new role, Cooney will report to David Conway, who was hired as head of wholesale distribution, EMEA last year as part of Cohen & Steers' wider effort to grow its presence in the UK and European markets.

Conway said: "We are excited to welcome Sean as we continue to expand our leading real assets capabilities across Europe. As the UK has witnessed consistent liquidity issues of daily-dealing direct property funds, we believe real estate securities offer a superior liquid alternative for investors seeking allocations to the European and UK property markets.

"We believe Sean's experience working with the financial intermediaries in the UK will provide solutions to investors looking to diversify portfolios, generate alternative sources of income and position for potential global inflation."

The hire comes shortly after the publication of Cohen & Steers' 2020 annual results, which reported record net inflows of $10.8bn and organic AUM growth of 14.9%.

As at 31 March 2021, 93% of the firm's strategies outperformed their benchmarks over one year, 99% outperformed on a three-year basis, while 100% have outperformed over five and ten years.