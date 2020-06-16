Ex-Brewin Dolphin research head Butcher joins A&J Wealth

Former head of research and board director at Brewin Dolphin Matthew Butcher has joined A&J Wealth Management as investment committee chair, with responsibility for the firm's client investment proposition.

Butcher will work closely with former head of sales at Neptune Investment Management Adam Hughes, who serves as A&J's corporate development director.

Having had a short break from the industry after leaving Brewin Dolphin, Butcher joined Dart Capital in 2014. In January 2015, he joined forces with ex-Argonaut COO Edward James and former colleague Matthew Collis to launch consultancy firm SilverHill.

In May 2016, he joined Neptune Investment Management to head up a planned wealth management division, but the plans were dropped less than a year later.

Butcher then joined Albemarle Street Partners as an independent consultant before being appointed chief executive of the firm.

A&J founder, managing director Gareth Jones, explained that 18 months ago the firm embarked on a strategy to grow AUM and expand its client investment offering within the advisory and discretionary fund management market, and the appointment of Hughes had been "the first part" of those growth plans.

He added: "With Matthew joining the group as head of client investment proposition, this further strengthens the team to expand our group business activities."

Hughes said the firm's expansion of its DFM services has now taken group assets to around £500m, adding that Butcher's "credentials really bolster our existing centralised investment proposition and his past experience will be invaluable in executing our strategy".

Butcher added: "A&J is a progressive and client-focused organisation with a growing team of exceptional people. We will seek to attract and work with the very best wealth managers who share our values and vision."