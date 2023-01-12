AllSpring hires Tom de Lisle as sales director for UK financial institutions

AllSpring Global Investments has hired Tom de Lisle as its new sales director for UK financial institutions, based in London.

In this role, de Lisle will lead the sales activities of the firm with wealth managers, discretionary investment managers and private banks in the UK. He will report to Charlie Wilson, head of financial institutions sales in the UK and Switzerland.

Prior to joining Allspring, de Lisle worked at River and Mercantile as London sales director for over eight years. According to his LinkedIn, he left the position in September 2022. 

He worked as a sales manager at Neptune Investment Management, before being promoted to head of family office business development, from 2007 to 2014. He started his investment career in 2004 at Arjent Stockbrokers, where he advised UK private clients in US equities.




