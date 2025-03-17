The Big Question: Can Donald Trump's stance on tariffs work alongside US stock market growth?

Nine experts answer

Investment Week
clock • 1 min read

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Investment Week
Author spotlight

Investment Week

View profile
More from Investment Week

Lansdowne Partners' Jonathon Regis: Opportunities in Europe amid a new world order

Rathbones' David Coombs: Trump 2.0 blitzes the establishment

More on US

The Big Question: Can Donald Trump's stance on tariffs work alongside US stock market growth?
US

The Big Question: Can Donald Trump's stance on tariffs work alongside US stock market growth?

Nine experts answer

Investment Week
Investment Week
clock 17 March 2025 • 1 min read
Tesla warns Trump administration of 'disproportionate impacts' of retaliatory tariffs
US

Tesla warns Trump administration of 'disproportionate impacts' of retaliatory tariffs

Supply chain issues raised

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 14 March 2025 • 3 min read
Rathbones' David Coombs: Trump 2.0 blitzes the establishment
US

Rathbones' David Coombs: Trump 2.0 blitzes the establishment

US president has 'created shock, awe and confusion'

David Coombs
clock 14 March 2025 • 4 min read
Trustpilot