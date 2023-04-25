The Big Question: How to allocate for Q2?

Josh Grootenhuis, portfolio manager at Mirabaud Wealth Management

The challenge facing central banks has been further complicated by the banking mini-crisis, but containment efforts were swift and we have continued to progressively reduce our equity underweight in portfolios.

We are overweight the technology and communication services sectors in the US: a combination of moderating yields and improving relative earnings expectations should be supportive in a low-growth environment. In fixed income, we have increased our positions in European sovereign bonds to protect against recession risks in the second half of the year.

Elsewhere, we recently took profit on gold, which has made fresh highs without much movement in fundamentals or real rates.