The Big Question: How to allocate for Q2?

Nancy Curtin, chief investment officer at AlTi
For Q2, our wealth management business is focused on quality companies with strong balance sheets, which should help mitigate downturns in earnings and benefit from the recovery.
We manage stability, diversified and growth mandates, each tailored to clients’ needs.
In stability, we are seeing opportunities in government inflation protected bonds and high-grade government corporate bonds.
In diversified, we seek dynamic managers that can transcend asset classes. Real assets such as gold and real estate are attractive; the latter to hedge inflation for clients willing to accept the illiquidity.
In growth, we see opportunities in a balanced exposure to global markets, mid-caps focused on onshoring of supply chains, energy infrastructure and quality value, and private equity where managers can increase profitability through exposure to longer-term secular growth themes.