Based in London and reporting to Stuart Bates, UK market head of Mirabaud & Cie, Knight will join the firm as managing director and Jones as associate director.

In their new roles, they will provide clients with independent and bespoke advice on managing their private and professional assets on investments and broader wealth management products and services.

The Big Interview: Mirabaud AM's CEO on why the Geneva-founded firm is a UK asset manager at heart

Prior to joining Mirabaud last month, Knight was an executive director and the head of the strategic investment advisory team at UBS, managing more than £1bn across multi-asset portfolios. Prior to that, he worked at Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse.

At UBS, Jones was an associate director, providing advice to entrepreneurs, executives, and families with their personal wealth. He previously held roles at Smith and Williamson Investment Management and Asset Risk Consultants.

Mirabaud AM bolsters UK wholesale team with senior hire

Bates said: "We are delighted to welcome Joe and Liam to our esteemed team. Their expertise in working with high-net-worth clients marks a significant step in our journey to fortify and expand our UK wealth proposition.

"With their valuable experience, they will deliver an excellent level of service to both our existing and future clients, exemplifying our relentless commitment to growth and excellence in the UK financial landscape."