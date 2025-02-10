Friday Briefing: What Trump's first trade war can tell us about his second

Seeing ‘Donald Trump’, ‘tariffs’, and a ‘China trade war’ in headlines this week, you’d be forgiven for thinking we’d gone back in time.
But no, this isn't the 2010s, I'm not wearing jeans with a hole at the knee, rather, this is the same US president making good on one of his 2024 campaign threats. Last Saturday (1 February), Trump launched a new global trade conflict, initially imposing 25% levies on imports from Canada and Mexico, and a 10% tax on Chinese goods. News of the tariffs rattled markets, with the S&P 500 still not yet back to its Friday (31 January) highs, however, hysteria has subsided over the past few days as news progressed that Canada and Mexico reached a deal with Trump to defer tariffs by another m...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes