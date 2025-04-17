Investors cautiously turn to Europe as US credibility falters under Trump's tariffs

On 2 April, after years of blaming other trading partners for the US' economic woes, Trump unleased a series of levies on dozens of countries, prompting a tit-for-tat response from one of its largest trading partners, China. Trump's 'erratic' policies push $22bn out of US equities in 21 days This caused markets to tumble and recover from the fall several times, only to see a moment of respite as Trump pulled a break on most levies except for Beijing last week. But US assets remain exposed to further vulnerability, which has so far been reflected in rising Treasury yields and declin...