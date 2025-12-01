Event Voice Mirabaud Asset Management - European Equities in Focus at Funds to Watch 2025

For professional investors only

Hiding in plain sight

Europe's small and mid-cap companies offer global innovation and attractive valuations – yet remain under-owned and underappreciated.

European equities are staging a comeback. Up 15% year-to-date, the MSCI Europe is well ahead of its US counterpart, the S&P 500, which has returned just 6% over the same period (data to 31 October 2025 in EUR terms). Investment flows have started to follow European performance, but this shift remains in its early stages. Global portfolios are still heavily tilted toward the US, with the MSCI World Index showing a near-record 72% weighting in American stocks.

But with European returns consistently leading through the year, the case for a more balanced allocation is becoming harder to ignore. Even US policymakers have acknowledged the end of ‘American exceptionalism', with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio referring to America's stretch of unchallenged dominance as "an anomaly". Investors who continue to view the world through a US-centric lens risk missing what's happening across the Atlantic: Europe is rebounding with renewed momentum, policy support, and far more attractive valuations.

Valuations still matter

When daily news flow includes the latest advancements in AI and the coming of singularity, valuations typically don't cut it in terms of flashy headlines. But they are often the key to driving long-term returns. Most investors focus on what have been great companies or great performers, because they have a wonderful story to tell. But what really differentiates performance is what you pay for an investment. With Europe trading at a steep discount to the US on earnings multiples, the margin of safety looks far stronger on this side of the Atlantic.

Markets have also moved beyond the peak of tariff-related uncertainty. The range of potential outcomes has narrowed, giving companies greater visibility on how to plan and invest. This stabilisation – combined with improving confidence and more predictable policy – could prove a tailwind for a broad range of European sectors, not just headline-grabbing ones such as defence.

The contrarian advantage

The next phase of the cycle may reward investors willing to be contrarian. Valuations in parts of the US market now exceed 20x earnings – a level that leaves limited upside. Diversification and selectivity will be key to navigating the next stage. In Europe, the opportunity set remains wide – from beaten-down sectors and overlooked countries, to world-leading businesses that showcase Europe's depth of innovation.

Sometimes the greatest opportunities are hiding in plain sight. Europe's small and mid-cap companies combine world-class innovation with disciplined balance sheets and an improving macro backdrop. After a decade of US dominance, believing in Europe could once again prove the more rewarding call.

Ready to harness the European equity opportunity? Find out more

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This publication is for information, education, and non-commercial purposes only. It is not suitable for readers who have no prior knowledge of financial markets. The views and opinions expressed are those of the named author(s) and may not necessarily represent views expressed or reflected in other Mirabaud communications.

It does not constitute an offer and is not intended to provide investment advice or investment recommendations. Any sectors, asset classes, securities, regions or countries shown are for illustrative purposes only and are not to be considered a recommendation to buy or sell. This publication is not intended for and cannot be shared with any person who is a citizen or resident of any jurisdiction where the publication, distribution or use of the information contained herein would be subject to any restrictions.

Past performance does not predict future returns. All investment involves risks, including loss of the money invested. Diversification does not necessarily ensure a profit or protect against losses in declining markets. There is no guarantee that any particular asset allocation or mix of investments will meet given investment objectives or generate a given level of income. Exchange rate changes may cause the value of any cross-border investments to rise or fall. In general, investments in stocks and bonds are subject to risks such as country/regional risk, issuer, volatility and currency risk, which are not necessarily addressed herein. Do not base any investment decision on this publication alone.

This publication has been prepared without taking into consideration the objectives, financial situation or needs of any particular investor or type of investor. Neither the issuer nor its affiliates accept liability for any loss incurred in connection with the use of the information available in this publication. The sources used are deemed reliable. However, the accuracy or completeness of the information cannot be guaranteed, and some figures may only be estimates. Statements of facts, opinions, estimates, analysis or conclusions contained herein are provided in good faith and without obligation to update, revise or complete. They are subject to change without notice and may be revised at any time. This material may include projections, forecasts, and other forward-looking statements which are hypothetical in nature. They involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those stated herein.

Mirabaud Asset Management, all rights reserved. Partial reproduction subject to proper quoting, full reproduction subject to MAM prior consent.