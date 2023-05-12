Eurovision: Which participating countries are experts bullish on?

Juliet Schooling Latter, research director at FundCalibre





UK Eurovision entries have been unloved for some time – much like the UK stock market. Having enjoyed many years of success – only finishing outside the top ten on three occasions and winning five times prior to the turn of the century – since the year 2000 it has been all downhill as we have suffered the indignity of coming last six times and failing to score on two occasions.





But last year, Sam Ryder’s Space Man produced a largely unexpected second-place finish – just like the FTSE 100 surprised many by being one of the few markets to post positive returns in a turbulent year for all asset classes.





The outlook for growth is gloomy, but UK-listed balance sheets remain healthy, and valuations are still very low, so the home market is looking relatively attractive.