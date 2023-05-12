Eurovision: Which participating countries are experts bullish on?

Guy Anderson, portfolio manager of Mercantile investment trust
The UK is home to an array of leading consumer names, but many of these have been particularly hit by rising inflation. Despite short-term headwinds, many of these companies have strong growth potential and as a result, some of our largest individual investments are from this sector.
However, we are selective, focusing on companies whose growth is being underpinned by improving customer propositions and resultant increases in market share, rather than being solely dependent on the strength of consumer demand.
For example, we remain excited about Dunelm. Although consumer weakness could make life more challenging for many retailers, we are optimistic about Dunelm’s growth runway, which continues to be driven by an improving omni-channel customer proposition that is yielding ongoing market share gains.