Mirabaud's John Plassard: What a 'Harris trade' would look like

The question now is whether this is the best option for the Democrats to beat former US president Donald Trump, who is thirsting for revenge. Coronation or deliberation? If the Democrats wait for the party's convention and do not act before, the most straightforward solution is to rally around Harris as a unifying force in a time of crisis. She could take over the 'machine' and the bank account of the Biden-Harris campaign (estimated at nearly $90m). Biden bows out of race for the White House and endorses Kamala Harris If one or more other candidates put themselves forward for...