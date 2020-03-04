Metals
Gold and silver investors have faced a relentless headwind of hawkish forward guidance from the US Federal Reserve for around six years.
Dan Carter, manager of the Jupiter Japan Income fund, argues that while Japan will no doubt be affected by a possible US-China trade war, the factors that make Japan an investment opportunity are largely disconnected to the actions of Donald Trump and...
Currencies, countries and sectors: Taking apart the emerging markets rally
Raman Aylur Subramanian, head of equity applied research at MSCI, analyses the opportunities different emerging market countries have offered investors in the recent rally and how a handful of sectors have been key to the region's outperformance.
Headlines in January talked of the stockmarket suffering the worst start since the Great Depression and in mid-February a number of indices were down over 20% from their highs - into bear market territory.
Redwood: The key issues for global steel producers
With the Tata crisis in Port Talbot continuing, John Redwood, Charles Stanley's global investment strategist, looks at the current state of global steel markets.
Investors have the opportunity to make significant returns on gold shares, many of which still have a long way to go before reaching pre-bear market levels, according to Paul Burton, mining research analyst at QuotedData.
Oil/mining/gold: Managers reveal how their commodities allocation has changed in 2016
Following the global rout in commodities in 2015, managers are rotating back to oil, mining and precious metals this year via a range of vehicles such as ETFs, investment trusts and MPLs.
The FTSE All-Share index is off some 18% from its high in April 2015 at the time of writing, yet having called the top of the market successfully the key question to answer is when do we want to start to invest our high levels of cash?
In a market laced with uncertainty and doubt, investors have more than turkey to chew on during the traditional festive period, and the mulled wine offers a welcome tonic after a year of anaemic growth and dashed expectations.
With the gold price having trended upwards in real terms by just 1.2% since 1920, Peter Elston, chief investment officer of Seneca Investment Managers, asks if the metal is really worthy of its status
Anglo American, RioTinto, BHP Billiton: Which commodity stocks are attracting fund managers?
Strong headwinds for the commodities sector show no sign of abating, but record share price falls for some companies have provided attractive entry points into the asset class.
Clive Burstow, manager of the Baring Global Mining fund, explains how a multi-year supply/demand imbalance is creating value opportunities for investors in precious metals