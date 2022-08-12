Greenflation: What are the drivers and how long will it last?

Demand for key inputs will rise sharply, as nations look to accelerate their renewables programmes.

For investors, the key questions are: What is causing this inflation and are those drivers are here to stay?

According to Alec Cutler, manager of the Orbis Global Balanced fund, the ESG movement is driving chemical and manufacturing plants to decarbonise, along with every energy extraction process, with those drilling for natural gas increasingly required to remove carbon at the well head.

FCA warns alternative investment firms of increasing scrutiny

Cutler told Investment Week: "Rebuilding chemical, industrial and manufacturing plants and energy production processes to decarbonise costs a massive amount, but does not produce any productivity gain.

"When you are not producing any more units, there is no productivity gain at all. In fact there is a productivity drop because they are using energy to extract carbon.

"That is the definition of 'greenflation' and it is happening throughout the entire economy."

Cutler added that each transition process is inherently inflationary because they are less efficient, from electric cars to households switching from natural gas to electric power heat pumps.

In a speech at the European Central Bank and its Watchers XXII conference on monetary policy and climate change, German economist Isabel Schnabel explained that companies are striving to adapt production processes in order to reduce energy consumption and associated emissions, and that installing key renewables technologies requires commodities such as metals and minerals, particularly copper, lithium and cobalt.

In the current climate of sharply rising demand and nations looking to accelerate renewable programmes, supply will be constrained in the short and medium term, with the imbalance between the two making critical commodity prices spiral.

The price of lithium has increased by more than 1,000% since January 2020, for example.

Electric vehicles are one case study, since they require six times more minerals than the conventional vehicle.

The same is true of offshore wind, which requires over seven times the amount of copper used in a gas-fired plant.

The future of inflation has a green hue

Cyclical causes

While the movement towards a greener economy is inflationary in itself, it is also contending with macroeconomic factors that are causing some of the price increases.

Jamie Maddock, equity research analyst at Quilter Cheviot, told Investment Week that while input costs have risen cyclically due to Covid-19-related supply chain issues, particularly across transport and logistics where costs have been driven by wages and fuel increases, these should revert.

Maddock also noted the cost of metals and commodities, which are increasing as previously discussed because of the scale of demand, are also impacted by other drivers, particularly the war in Ukraine.

Russia itself is a key producer of a whole gamut of transition commodities, particularly the metals required to build out electrification.

Europe usually imports more than $7bn of metals, rubber and minerals a year from Russia, which are vital for batteries, electric cars, solar panels, smart grids and wind turbines.

The price of electric car battery metals has jumped 50% since 24 February, when Russia invaded Ukraine.

Saker Nusseibeh: Investing sustainably amid rising rates

Coming down

Meanwhile, Rebecca O'Connor, sustainable investment analyst at interactive investor, noted that not all greenflation is the same.

She explained the cost of mature renewable installations, such as wind and solar, has been coming down over time, while newer options like tidal and hydro are not as advanced and are more costly, although she says costs are largely incurred at the point of development.

"There is no doubt that there is a big, and now relatively urgent, demand for more renewable energy," she said.

"With renewable energy installations, the big costs are at the point of development. It costs money to get them in the ground. Once they are up and running, costs fall significantly and largely relate to maintenance and repair."

O'Connor explained that in theory, once built, costs should be lower than the ongoing costs of extracting fossil fuels out of the ground and burning them, but added that the cost of ongoing maintenance depended entirely on each technology.