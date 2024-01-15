Partner Insight: The energy transition: These new commodities are key

Changing demand patterns for metals and minerals offers investors new opportunities in the energy transition

Sarka Halas
Partner Insight: The energy transition: These new commodities are key

Metals and minerals are an interesting proposition for investors because demand patterns for mainstream materials like steel and copper will need to reduce, and more uncommon, but equally critical metals are likely to see rising demand.  

Over the next two decades expected demand for copper and rare earth minerals could rise by 40%, demand for nickel and cobalt could gain by 60-70% and demand for lithium could rise almost 90%, according to the International Energy Agency. 

In addition to metals and minerals, transition fuels such as natural gas and ethanol could potentially be key to ensuring a smoother journey to net zero.  

 

