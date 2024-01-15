Partner Insight: The energy transition: These new commodities are key

Register below for our live video podcast on Thursday February 8, at 1pm GMT to explore the opportunity in metals and minerals, the importance of transition fuels and how these decarbonisation themes could potentially all seek to fit into investors' portfolios.

Metals and minerals are an interesting proposition for investors because demand patterns for mainstream materials like steel and copper will need to reduce, and more uncommon, but equally critical metals are likely to see rising demand.

Over the next two decades expected demand for copper and rare earth minerals could rise by 40%, demand for nickel and cobalt could gain by 60-70% and demand for lithium could rise almost 90%, according to the International Energy Agency.