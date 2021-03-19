Eden AM targets metals and mining with launch of global natural resources fund

The fund’s goal is to achieve long term growth by investing in natural resource companies

Australia-based Eden Asset Management has launched the Eden Global Natural Resources UCITS fund, which will focus on natural resource companies to achieve long-term growth.

The UCITS ICAV fund, available to investors from April, will invest on a long-only basis in equities and equity-related securities, including preference shares and convertible bonds involved in the development of natural resources.

It will seek diversification across three subsectors of metals and mining, energy, and agriculture, as well as the underlying asset and commodity exposures, focusing on major exchanges and favourable operating jurisdictions.

The fund is aimed at investors who seek greater exposure to hard commodities as safe haven assets.

Eden Asset Management also noted that the process of decarbonising the global economy is expected to generate "very significant" demand for key minerals, energy and technologies produced by companies in the resources sector.

The asset manager said that being based in Perth, Western Australia, "one of the world's preeminent centres for resources companies", will allow it "ready access to many companies within the fund's investment universe and significant industry expertise."

There are over 460 publicly listed companies headquartered in Perth with a primary focus on metals & mining, energy, agriculture and related support services.

The fund will favour companies with equity exchange listings on Recognised Investment Exchanges with extensive resources sector participants, and exposure to assets located in favourable resources jurisdictions globally. It will also limit exposure to developing economies, with no more than 20% of the portfolio allocated to equities with listings in developing regions.

The portfolio should have between 70 and 100 holdings and has an investment horizon of 2 to 5 years. Eden's fund will have the Euro, the British pound, and the US and Australian dollars as its base currencies.

The fund will be actively managed by a sector specialised team which includes Oliver Morse and Matthew Hall as portfolio managers.

Morse is an resources analyst and corporate financier having worked since 2011 in the Australian resources sector across a range of commodities and transaction structures including project financings, valuations, M&A, capital raisings, IPOs and strategic advisory work.

Hall has resources investment experience, focusing on mergers & acquisitions, equity capital markets, debt advisory, valuations, due diligence and research analysis. He was a senior manager at KPMG corporate finance, working within a global resources team, with periods of time based in Perth, London and Singapore.

Nicholas Boyd-Mathews, executive director and chief investment officer of Eden Asset Management, is leading this investment team. He has more than 30 years' experience in funds management, global institutional sales, corporate advisory, research analysis and capital markets, 15 of which were in London working at Morgan Stanley, NatWest and Killik & Co.

In Australia, he has experience as head of global markets at Canaccord Genuity Patersons, DJ Carmichael Stockbrokers and Phillip Capital. Boyd-Mathews founded the Eden group in 2014.

The fund promotes environmental and social characteristics and invests in companies that apply good corporate governance, excluding companies engaged in thermal coal, child or slave labour, and tobacco. It is classified as a 'Light Green' ESG fund under SFDR.

It will charge an annual management fee of 0.8% per annum and estimated ongoing charges of 1.3% per annum. There is no initial charge.