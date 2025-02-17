Gold 'back on the menu for investors' as managers navigate haven metal's volatility

Last week, the price of gold hit a new record high of £2,383.82 per troy ounce, according to data from The Royal Mint, before enduring its largest one-day drop in two months. At the time of reporting, the precious metal's price is sitting at just over £2,304 per troy ounce, equivalent to more than $2,903. Friday Briefing: What Trump's first trade war can tell us about his second Managers and investors have been split over what is driving gold's current volatility though. Rick Kanda, managing director at The Gold Bullion Company, said the recent price movements have been closel...