manulife
What could prompt a risk-off environment?
The US Treasury market has traded within its narrowest range for 40 years.
Manulife's Sandy Sanders on the sectors that will lead the US
Tax cuts boosting earnings
Why Indonesia offers a compelling story for fixed income investors
Amid the attention focused on the recent downgrade of China, it is easy to forget that Indonesia was upgraded the week beforehand, when Standard & Poor's became the third and last of the major agencies to rate the country as investment grade (BBB-).
2017: A year not for the faint-hearted bond investor
Expect heightened volatility
Why the US housing market is encouraging for economic growth
Positive headlines from the US have been rare this year - from social issues and divisive politics to economic underperformance.