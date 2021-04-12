Ex-Manulife AM MD Burnett joins impact house ThomasLloyd

Specialist impact investment firm ThomasLloyd has hired former managing director and UK head of wholesale assets and client relationships at Manulife Asset Management Alan Burnett, for the newly-created role of director, wholesale clients UK and Ireland.

Based in London, Burnett will be responsible for broadening and deepening ThomasLloyd's presence among banks, wealth managers, family offices and investment platforms across UK and Ireland.

With more than 27 years' experience of building UK wholesale offerings, Burnett spent nearly five years with Manulife Asset Management, where he was responsible for developing the firm's wholesale presence and introducing real assets to the UK wholesale market.

Prior to Manulife, he was responsible for building Lyxor's alternatives and absolute return multi-asset business in the UK wholesale market.

Burnett has also held other senior distribution roles at Martin Currie Investment Management, Liontrust Asset Management, AXA Investment Management and Deutsche Morgan Grenfell Unit Trust Management.

ThomasLloyd's group CEO Michael Sieg said Burnett's "expertise and proven track record of setting up UK wholesale businesses will be highly beneficial", and help to expand the firm's investor base.

He added: "We have seen a recent surge of interest from fund buyers, selectors, banks and family offices who are looking to deploy their capital in a sustainable manner that has a positive impact on people's lives, communities and in helping to reduce global CO 2 emissions.

"Our funds meet article 9 - the highest sustainability category under the new EU Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation, with the ThomasLloyd Sustainable Infrastructure Income Fund listed on Luxembourg Green Exchange."