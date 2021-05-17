Manulife IM names Schumacher as new head of real assets

Schumacher will be relocating to Boston and reports to Steve Blewitt

Manulife Investment Management has named Christoph Schumacher as global head of real assets, private markets, responsible for defining the firm's private real assets strategy and growth of investment solutions.

Schumacher will oversee $42.9bn AUM globally and the heads of each of Manulife's real asset teams will report directly to him. The role unites the firm's real asset capabilities across real estate, infrastructure, timber and agriculture, all of which have been drivers of diversification offering sustainable and nature-based solutions, according to the firm.

Steve Blewitt, global head of private markets, Manulife IM, said: "Christoph shares our vision to unify and collectively grow our global real assets business.

"As more of our clients seek solutions across a broad range of alternative asset classes, Christoph's acumen and experience will help ensure Manulife Investment Management continues to meet our clients' needs and help drive strong investment performance over the long term."

Schumacher previously served as global head of real estate and managing director at Credit Suisse Asset Management. Prior to this, he worked as a spokesperson for the board of the German Property Federation ZIA Region Nord and as a managing director at real estate investment firm Union Investment Institutional Property in Germany.

Commenting on his appointment, Schumacher said: "I am excited to join a fast-growing, global team and look forward to bringing my expertise of leading real assets teams to Manulife Investment Management."

"The Manulife Investment Management team has built an impressive client base and assets under management and I am excited to be part of accelerating the firm's growth across the globe."

