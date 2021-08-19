Manulife IM strengthens EM team with two appointments

Deuchars joined the team on 16 August from Mirabaud Asset Management, bringing along more than 20 years of professional experience. She was also previously an emerging markets portfolio manager at Aviva Investors and an EMEA analyst at Schroders for a decade.

Meanwhile, Saifee, is being promoted from the role of senior investment analyst to join Kathryn Langridge and Philip Ehrmann as a portfolio manager on the team.

He joined the firm in 2019 and also has more than 20 years of professional experience, having most recently worked as an analyst and fund manager for HSBC.

Langridge, senior portfolio manager, emerging markets equity, said: "We are delighted to add an investment professional with Bryony's expertise and pedigree. Having spent the majority of her professional career focused on emerging markets, I am confident that she will make an immediate contribution to our team.

"Additionally, Bryony's experience in relation to integrating ESG principles into the analytic process will fit seamlessly into our own approach, which focuses on identifying best-in-class sustainable growth companies."

Ehrmann, who is also senior portfolio manager on the team, added: "Since joining our team, Talib has been an excellent contributor to our investment process. His appointment to the portfolio management team underscores the strength and depth of talent we have built.

"It also exemplifies the multigenerational structure we have crafted to ensure long-term continuity of our time-tested investment philosophy for our clients."

Manulife said the appointments are part of a planned growth strategy to meet the demand it is anticipating for the asset class. The firm oversees more than $90bn in assets under management across its emerging market equity and debt propositions, including Asia ex-Japan.

The emerging markets team was formed in 2014 when Langridge and Ehrmann joined the firm from Jupiter Asset Management.

Christopher Conkey, global head of public markets, said: "We view our capabilities in emerging markets, both debt and equity, as one of our competitive advantages in the marketplace.

"This announcement, along with our recent appointment of Endre Pedersen as chief investment officer for global emerging market fixed income, highlights our commitment to providing the highest level of service to our clients in these asset classes.

"Coupled with our vast footprint across ten markets in Asia, we believe we're well positioned to deliver strong results for years to come in this important and growing segment for investors."