Manulife accelerates portfolio decarbonisation as it commits to net zero

Manulife's commitments include steering investment portfolio to net zero by 2050 and reducing scope 1 and 2 emissions 35% by 2035

Manulife has committed to net zero emissions by 2050 across its full range of investments and operations, as the asset manager highlights the need to tackle climate change.

In order to steer its own investment portfolio to net zero by 2050, it is taking a sector-based approach, focusing first on the heavy emitting industries, such as power generation, to establish near-term emissions reduction targets.

"Our approach is centered on two core principles," said Sarah Chapman, global chief sustainability officer at Manulife.

"First, that there is an immediate need to take action on climate change today; and second, that our actions result in real change versus create the perception of change

Jupiter commits to net zero across £55.7bn investment range by 2050

"Accelerated decarbonisation of Manulife's portfolio is a top priority for achieving our 2050 ambition."

To ensure these targets have a meaningful impact, Manulife has committed to the Science Based Targets initiative to guide the firm's target setting, measurement, and progress reporting.

The firm will also plans to grow its $39.8bn portfolio of green investments, such as renewable energy and energy-efficient real estate.

Through its global asset management business, Manulife Investment Management will continue to scale the integration of ESG through products and services offered to customers.

"Through the commitments we have set out today, we are accelerating work to reduce our own emissions and build a portfolio of climate-smart investments," Roy Gori, president and CEO at Manulife said.

"In making clear commitments on climate, we are setting a robust plan for our operations and our own investments. We are actively developing innovative products and services designed to contribute towards the urgent, global fight against climate change."

Manulife will accelerate development of products that amplify the benefits of forests and farms, developing products for investors interested in nature-based solutions that capture even more carbon per dollar invested.

Net Zero Investment: What role do investors play?

The firm is already net zero in its operations, as the carbon removals from its substantial owned and operated forests and farmland have outweighed its company-wide operational emissions.

Manulife is also committing to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 emissions 35% by 2035, and will take steps such as enhanced efficiency measures, fuel switching, and use of onsite renewables in its buildings to achieve this target.

Meanwhile, members of the executive leadership team currently have performance goals linked to diversity, equity, and inclusion, employee engagement, and leadership accountability.

Sustainable Investment Festival, 22-25 June

Investment Week's parent company Incisive Media will host its inaugural Sustainable Investment Festival this summer, featuring keynote speakers, innovative breakout events and sessions to help investors navigate this rapidly-evolving area of the market. Click here for more information.