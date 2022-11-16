Janus Henderson appoints chair as Gillingwater retires

Janus Henderson’s board of directors has appointed John Cassaday to succeed Richard Gillingwater as its new chair and made changes to its non-executive directors line-up.

Current chair Gillingwater will be retiring on 31 December 2022, the firm said in a statement, having first joined the board in May 2017. 

Cassaday, who became an independent non-executive director earlier this month, is also the chair of Canadian insurer Manulife and American food distributor Sysco, but will be retiring from both positions as he assumes his new chair responsibilities at Janus Henderson on 1 January.

Other changes to the firm's board of directors saw activist investor and CEO and founder of Trian Fund Management Nelson Peltz  resign from his role as non-executive director. He will be replaced by Brian Baldwin, partner and analyst at Trian.

Ali Dibadj succeeds Dick Weil as Janus Henderson CEO

Ed Garden, CIO and founder at Trian, will continue to serve as an independent non-executive director. Both he and Peltz joined the board of directors in February. 

Commenting on Cassaday's appointment, Gillingwater said: "We are thrilled that John is taking on this critical role. His breadth and depth of experience, wealth of leadership, and understanding of the industry makes him the ideal person to lead Janus Henderson into its next growth phase."

Gillingwater thanked Peltz for his "significant contributions and invaluable insights" and welcomed Baldwin to the Janus Henderson board. 

"[We] look forward to benefiting from his knowledge and perspective, as well as continuing to work closely with Ed on a number of high priority operating and strategic matters," he said.

Janus Henderson CIO Enrique Chang to retire

Peltz added: "As its largest shareholder, Trian strongly supports Janus Henderson's new CEO, Ali Dibadj, and his management team, the company's cost-efficiency program, the firm's newly defined strategy, and Janus Henderson's refreshed board, including its new chair, John Cassaday." 

He said: "With these changes in place, and with two of Trian's Partners, Ed Garden and Brian Baldwin, on the board, Trian believes Janus Henderson is well positioned to help clients define and achieve their desired investment outcomes while delivering significant long-term shareholder value."

