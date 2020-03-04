M&G Investments

Prudential asset manager

M&G is an investment manager in the UK and overseas. It is an autonomous business within the Prudential Group, running its own retail and institutional funds operation and functioning as the asset manager for Prudential in Europe.

Led by chief executive Anne Richards, M&G invests in and manages a range of assets including equities, fixed income and property. M&G also manages more esoteric assets within the private finance arena such as structured products (including CDOs), leveraged finance, and project and infrastructure finance.

In 2017, Prudential announced its intention to combine M&G and Prudential UK & Europe to form M&G Prudential. The combined business will manage £332bn of assets for more than six million customers. This year, the parent company announced its plans to demerge M&G Prudential from the international business.