M&G's Matcham: Concentration risk, consolidation and 'reframing' the active debate

Tackling portfolio concentration risk has been a key discussion point for wealth managers and their clients at the start of 2025, after a year driven by returns from the ‘Magnificent Seven'. M&G head of wholesale Alex Matcham observes it is "quite challenging for people running money right now" as the US makes up around 70% of the MSCI World index, requiring active calls around relative positioning. M&G poaches director of distribution from Standard Life However, investors' search for diversification options in the current climate outside the US tech giants is presenting opportunit...