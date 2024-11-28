M&G Investments to adopt Sustainability Impact label for Positive Impact fund next year

M&G Investments will adopt the ‘Sustainability Impact’ label under the Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR) for its Positive Impact fund in early 2025.
This comes ahead of the 2 December 2024 deadline for the SDR naming and marketing rules. Asset managers that filed a request to adopt one of the four labels before October 2024 will have until 2 April 2025 to comply. Columbia Threadneedle adopts SDR 'Sustainability Focus' labels on nine funds The M&G Positive Impact fund was launched in 2018, holds £209m in assets and is managed by John William Olsen and head of impact strategy Ben Constable-Maxwell. The strategy aims to identify high quality, high impact investments to include in the portfolio, which is diversified across six area...
