BP's plans to ditch oil production target shows fiduciary duty trumps ESG

Share price woes

Linus Uhlig
clock • 3 min read

Having benefited from huge spikes in oil and gas prices during the aftermath of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in early 2022, BP’s share price has taken a beating in recent months.

The FTSE 100 energy giant's share price has dropped over 20% in the past year, according to Morningstar Direct. This stands in stark contrast to the nearly 50% surge seen in 2022, when soaring oil and gas prices fueled record profits.  Shares of BP's London-listed peer Shell have risen 4% year-on-year, while ExxonMobil and TotalEnergies have gained 11.5% and 0.5%, respectively. Chevron's shares are also down over the past 12 months but by less than half the decline seen at BP. HL's Derren Nathan: Oil and gold prices have spiked as Middle East tensions reach boiling point Fund manag...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Digital 9 Infrastructure appoints InfraRed as manager to implement wind-down

US inflation falls to 2.4% in September

More on ESG

BP's plans to ditch oil production target shows fiduciary duty trumps ESG
ESG

BP's plans to ditch oil production target shows fiduciary duty trumps ESG

Share price woes

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 11 October 2024 • 3 min read
CCLA: Tech giants are overlooking employees' mental health needs
ESG

CCLA: Tech giants are overlooking employees' mental health needs

World Mental Health Day

Beth Brearley
Beth Brearley
clock 10 October 2024 • 1 min read
FE fundinfo's Matthias Breier: FCA's SDR deadline extension is a call for proactive compliance
ESG

FE fundinfo's Matthias Breier: FCA's SDR deadline extension is a call for proactive compliance

Not 'an opportunity to relax'

Matthias Breier
clock 09 October 2024 • 5 min read
Trustpilot