BP's plans to ditch oil production target shows fiduciary duty trumps ESG

The FTSE 100 energy giant's share price has dropped over 20% in the past year, according to Morningstar Direct. This stands in stark contrast to the nearly 50% surge seen in 2022, when soaring oil and gas prices fueled record profits. Shares of BP's London-listed peer Shell have risen 4% year-on-year, while ExxonMobil and TotalEnergies have gained 11.5% and 0.5%, respectively. Chevron's shares are also down over the past 12 months but by less than half the decline seen at BP. HL's Derren Nathan: Oil and gold prices have spiked as Middle East tensions reach boiling point Fund manag...