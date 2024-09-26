M&G poaches former Amundi investment specialist for fixed income investment director role

Joe Sullivan-Bissett joins

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

M&G Investments has bolstered its £137bn fixed income division with the addition of Joe Sullivan-Bissett as an investment director.

Set to report to David Parsons, head of the fixed income specialist team, Sullivan-Bissett joins M&G from Amundi, where he served as an investment specialist within the firm's global fixed income team, covering a plethora of credit strategies.  Prior to his nine months at Amundi, Sullivan-Bissett spent almost a decade at Insight Investment, first as a client service specialist and then as an investment specialist.  M&G unveils China-focused equity fund M&G's new hire will support investment and distribution teams across the UK and international landscape as the lead investment spec...

