Schroders forms fixed income leadership team following Andrew Chorlton's departure

Chorlton is set to leave the asset manager to join M&G Investments as CIO of fixed income in Q4 2024, succeeding Jim Leaviss, who is leaving the latter after 27 years to pursue a career in academia. Schroders said Chorlton's role will not be directly replaced, but instead a leadership team will be created instead for the fixed income division. The team will comprise of head of global unconstrained fixed income Julien Houdain; head of credit, Europe, Patrick Vogel; head of US multi-sector fixed income Lisa Hornby; head of emerging market debt and commodities Abdallah Guezour; global he...