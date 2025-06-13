Deep Dive: US equities may not have peaked but do require greater selectivity

Amid equity rebalancing

Linus Uhlig
clock • 4 min read

For over a decade, US equities delivered stellar returns, underpinned by mega cap tech strength, accommodative monetary policy and a business environment tilted toward shareholder value.

However, some argue that this era of easy dominance may now have passed due to the volatility induced by US politics. While the S&P 500 rebounded briskly after its post-'Liberation Day' April trough, it has struggled to return to its February record high, and investor sentiment continues to be divided over whether US equities have peaked or are simply recalibrating. Magnificent Seven splinters In recent years, the Magnificent Seven have driven US equity performance. These firms - Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Tesla and Meta - accounted for nearly 70% of incremental ear...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a senior reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

BlackRock eyes $400bn fundraising target in private markets by 2030

Pantheon partner Helen Steers to retire at the end of 2025

More on Equities

Partner Insight: Robeco Emerging Markets Equities strategy - Targeting alpha in a new world of growth
Equities

Partner Insight: Robeco Emerging Markets Equities strategy - Targeting alpha in a new world of growth

Jan de Bruijn, Director, Emerging Market Equities, Robeco
clock 06 June 2025 • 5 min read
Nedgroup Investments' Rob Burdett: It is time to move underweight equities
Equities

Nedgroup Investments' Rob Burdett: It is time to move underweight equities

Reducing exposure

Rob Burdett
clock 03 June 2025 • 2 min read
CFA Institute's Matt Winters: Reform needed to fix company valuation and financials disconnect
Equities

CFA Institute's Matt Winters: Reform needed to fix company valuation and financials disconnect

Intangibles accounting needs improvement

Matt Winters
clock 16 May 2025 • 3 min read
Trustpilot