M&G names CIO of fixed income as Jim Leaviss departs

Leaviss, who has been at the firm for 27 years, will leave in the autumn to pursue a career in academia. Chorlton is currently head of fixed income at Schroders, a position he has held since 2020, and brings more than 25 years' experience in fixed income markets. He will report to M&G Investments CEO Joseph Pinto. As part of the wider succession, Eva Sun-Wai and Rob Burrows will become co-lead managers of M&G's Global Macro Bond strategy, effective from 1 August 2024. M&G's Fedeli: Taking on the CIO role, 'the big industry disruptor' and global opportunities Sun-Wai joined the f...