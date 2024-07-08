M&G names CIO of fixed income as Jim Leaviss departs

Andrew Chorlton

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 2 min read

Andrew Chorlton will take on the role of chief investment officer of fixed income at M&G Investments in the last quarter of the year, as veteran manager Jim Leaviss departs.

Leaviss, who has been at the firm for 27 years, will leave in the autumn to pursue a career in academia. Chorlton is currently head of fixed income at Schroders, a position he has held since 2020, and brings more than 25 years' experience in fixed income markets. He will report to M&G Investments CEO Joseph Pinto. As part of the wider succession, Eva Sun-Wai and Rob Burrows will become co-lead managers of M&G's Global Macro Bond strategy, effective from 1 August 2024. M&G's Fedeli: Taking on the CIO role, 'the big industry disruptor' and global opportunities Sun-Wai joined the f...

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

