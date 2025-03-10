M&G private credit LTAF receives regulatory approval

M&G Investments has received regulatory approval from the Financial Conduct Authority for the launch of its first long-term asset fund (LTAF).
The M&G Diversified Private Credit Feeder LTAF will be the first fund within its LTAF umbrella structure. The fund will target the UK's defined contribution (DC) market and provide access to a varied portfolio of private credit, structured credit and asset backed debt to deliver income returns in an expanding DC market. M&G adopts 'Sustainability Improvers' label for fund range M&G said the approval of the LTAF is part of its strategy to grow its £73bn private markets business by expanding access to its investment strategies to boost long-term returns and improve investment outcome...
