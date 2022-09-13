M&G's Leaviss: 'Huge wave' of new issuance is set to weaken UK gilts further

Issues around debt sustainability

clock • 2 min read
Jim Leaviss, CIO for public fixed income at M&G Investments.
Image:

Jim Leaviss, CIO for public fixed income at M&G Investments.

UK gilts are set to continue underperforming as a result of a “huge wave” of new government issuance to fund Liz Truss’ £150bn energy package, said Jim Leaviss, chief investment officer for public fixed income at M&G.

Under plans announced last Thursday (8 September), the government will spend about £150bn to cap energy costs at £2,500 for an average household for two years, which is expected to be borrowed from the bond markets. 

The Bank of England has also announced plans to sell £10bn of the gilts it owns every quarter under plans to shrink its swollen balance sheet by £80bn a year, with the remainder coming through passive quantitative tightening, although Bailey said last week that this could be revised in light of the government's energy bill rescue scheme. 

Bank of England gilt sales 'unlikely to upset markets too much'

"There is a huge wave of gilt issuance coming through, and I think that is why the gilt market is underperforming other markets at the moment, and that will be an overhang on it," he said today (13 September) at M&G's CIO event.

"Whether that puts UK credit ratings under threat, I do not think that is a question for the next couple of years. But certainly, we are going to see a lot more gilts being issued, and that will probably lead to [UK gilt] underperformance versus those economies that have not had to issue so much." 

He noted that this would include the US, given that although it is pursuing a big fiscal stimulus of its own, "it is not quite on the same scale as the cost of this package".

Leaviss said that "there is an issue around debt sustainability in the UK" relative to other nations that have not yet introduced similar measures around energy caps. 

'Unclear who will shoulder costs': Industry reacts to Truss energy plan

"Of course, we might see that coming through in Germany and elsewhere. So it is not off the table in European economies. But we are certainly going to get huge amounts of additional borrowing in an economy where we also already borrowed a lot during Covid," he said. 

In Leaviss' view, the Bank of England will struggle to hike interest rates as much as the markets are currently pricing in due to the impact of sharp rises in mortgage rates on consumers.

"I expect that the UK economy will be slowing very dramatically in the new year when those mortgage rate impacts start coming through on to the huge number of people in the UK who have fixed rate mortgages that start to roll off over this year, next year and the year after," he said. 

"I do not think the Bank will be able to deliver a huge degree of interest rate rises from here. That does not mean we cannot get some yield curve steepening still because of issuance concerns, but I think it is going to be really difficult to hike."

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

UK inflation cools to 9.9% in August as petrol prices dip

abrdn Smaller Companies Income trust suffers 'disappointing' first half of 2022

More on Bonds

Carlo Putti, investment director, M&G Investments
Bonds

Corporate linkers could provide investors with an attractive inflation hedge

Utility companies

Carlo Putti
clock 06 September 2022 • 3 min read
Dave Sandor, co-founder and CEO of Allinfra
ESG

Tokenised green bonds: How technology can help finance assets that are good for the planet

In the face of the current climate crisis, we have seen financial institutions, corporations and sovereigns increasingly turn to green bonds to raise the capital required to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Dave Sandor
clock 05 September 2022 • 3 min read
Investor mindsets have changed significantly since the beginning of the year
Industry

Distribution heads: Market shifts lead to demand for 'unloved' assets

Cautious approach

Kathleen Gallagher
Kathleen Gallagher
clock 19 August 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

FCA 'likely' to seek £306m redress from Link Fund Solutions over Woodford mismanagement

12 September 2022 • 1 min read
02

Kwasi Kwarteng ousts the Treasury's most senior civil servant

09 September 2022 • 1 min read
03

Bank of England delays MPC in light of national mourning

09 September 2022 • 1 min read
04

Link will challenge £306m Woodford redress bill

13 September 2022 • 1 min read
05

ECB raises rates by unprecedented 0.75%

08 September 2022 • 2 min read
06

SJP investment director Rob Gardner departs to found environmental venture

08 September 2022 • 2 min read
20 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Global Equity Market Focus 2022

Register now
Trustpilot