M&G's Leaviss: 'Huge wave' of new issuance is set to weaken UK gilts further

Under plans announced last Thursday (8 September), the government will spend about £150bn to cap energy costs at £2,500 for an average household for two years, which is expected to be borrowed from the bond markets.

The Bank of England has also announced plans to sell £10bn of the gilts it owns every quarter under plans to shrink its swollen balance sheet by £80bn a year, with the remainder coming through passive quantitative tightening, although Bailey said last week that this could be revised in light of the government's energy bill rescue scheme.

"There is a huge wave of gilt issuance coming through, and I think that is why the gilt market is underperforming other markets at the moment, and that will be an overhang on it," he said today (13 September) at M&G's CIO event.

"Whether that puts UK credit ratings under threat, I do not think that is a question for the next couple of years. But certainly, we are going to see a lot more gilts being issued, and that will probably lead to [UK gilt] underperformance versus those economies that have not had to issue so much."

He noted that this would include the US, given that although it is pursuing a big fiscal stimulus of its own, "it is not quite on the same scale as the cost of this package".

Leaviss said that "there is an issue around debt sustainability in the UK" relative to other nations that have not yet introduced similar measures around energy caps.

"Of course, we might see that coming through in Germany and elsewhere. So it is not off the table in European economies. But we are certainly going to get huge amounts of additional borrowing in an economy where we also already borrowed a lot during Covid," he said.

In Leaviss' view, the Bank of England will struggle to hike interest rates as much as the markets are currently pricing in due to the impact of sharp rises in mortgage rates on consumers.

"I expect that the UK economy will be slowing very dramatically in the new year when those mortgage rate impacts start coming through on to the huge number of people in the UK who have fixed rate mortgages that start to roll off over this year, next year and the year after," he said.

"I do not think the Bank will be able to deliver a huge degree of interest rate rises from here. That does not mean we cannot get some yield curve steepening still because of issuance concerns, but I think it is going to be really difficult to hike."