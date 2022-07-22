Outlook roundup: What is worrying managers in H2

Rounding up the outlooks for the next quarter and half of the year, a large range factors appeared across the predictions of fund managers and analysts. The war in Ukraine is one factor everyone is keen to see a quick resolution to, more for the safety of human life rather than ending the macroeconomic factors. SIF on demand: Jonathon Porritt on the climate emergency The conflict has had a widespread market impact, contributing to a rise in energy prices and squeezed supply chains that were already under pressure from Covid-19. A recent survey from Natixis Investment Management ...