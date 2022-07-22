Outlook roundup: What is worrying managers in H2

Growing concerns around stagflation

clock • 6 min read
Round up of Q3 and H2 outlooks
Image:

Round up of Q3 and H2 outlooks

The first half of the year in markets has been driven by war in Ukraine, inflation, central bank policies and volatility. The second half promises much the same, with additional risks of a recession and stagflation environment.

Rounding up the outlooks for the next quarter and half of the year, a large range factors appeared across the predictions of fund managers and analysts. The war in Ukraine is one factor everyone is keen to see a quick resolution to, more for the safety of human life rather than ending the macroeconomic factors. SIF on demand: Jonathon Porritt on the climate emergency The conflict has had a widespread market impact, contributing to a rise in energy prices and squeezed supply chains that were already under pressure from Covid-19. A recent survey from Natixis Investment Management ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Half of women have experienced gender barriers in financial services

ASOS and Boohoo among firms investigated over greenwashing claims

More on Economics

Partner Insight: Six things you need to know about SDG investing
Economics

Partner Insight: Six things you need to know about SDG investing

Contributing to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) has become one of the biggest investment opportunities of our time. But how much do you know about the 17 goals? And are you aware of just how many channels there are to invest in them?

Robeco
clock 01 August 2022 • 2 min read
Partner insight: Portfolio managers have always invested sustainably, it just wasn't labelled
Economics

Partner insight: Portfolio managers have always invested sustainably, it just wasn't labelled

Many of the underlying principles of sustainable investing have been familiar for years, says Fidelity International's Caroline Shaw

Fidelity International
clock 01 August 2022 • 1 min read
The NBER has not yet designated the US economy as being in recession
Economics

US economy enters technical recession

GDP drop of 0.9% in Q2

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 28 July 2022 • 2 min read
Trustpilot