What are AT1 bonds and why is Credit Suisse's $17bn wipe-out controversial?

EU regulators said in a statement that “additional Tier 1 is and will remain an important component of the capital structure of European banks”.

The decision came as a surprise, given unsecured bondholders traditionally rank above equity holders in the capital structure, and forced the Bank of England and EU regulators to step in with veiled disagreement to the Swiss regulator's move, in order to stem a potential market rout.

The wipe out of Credit Suisse's AT1 bonds following UBS's decision to acquire the bank marks the largest loss to date for the market in these securities, also known as contingent convertible bonds or ‘CoCos' - but what are they exactly?

AT1 bonds have grown into a roughly $260bn market since their introduction in Europe in the wake of the Global Financial Crisis, and were established to ensure that investors, not taxpayers, would bear the brunt of losses in the event of a resolution or insolvency scenario.

They are a risky investment because this category of bonds is designed to be quickly converted into equity, or fully written off, if a lender runs into problems, effectively propping up its balance sheet and allowing it to stay in business.

Due to their riskier nature, these instruments yield more than the majority of other bonds issued by borrowers with comparable credit ratings.

The Credit Suisse deal is reminiscent of the 2017 takeover of the troubled Spanish lender Banco Popular, in which the bank's AT1 bonds were completely wiped out in the first example of the value of the asset class being written down to zero in the rescue of a European bank.

Last week, in its brokering of a deal between SVB UK and HSBC, the Bank of England wrote the AT1 and T2 instruments of the collapsed bank to zero, but only after first writing down the equity value of the company, which was transferred for a nominal sum of £1.

Controversy

Algebris Investments CEO Davide Serra said this morning that FINMA, the Swiss regulator, had surprised everyone with the "overnight change in law and breaking capital structure seniority". He noted the unprecedented nature of the move, which he deemed "a very unfortunate policy mistake".

The AT1 bonds issued by Credit Suisse had a clause allowing Swiss authorities to write them off regardless of what happened to the shares if the bank fell insolvent. This clause is not typically included in EU bonds.

However, several European banks' AT1 bonds experienced a steep decline on Monday as the treatment of Credit Suisse AT1 investors brought to light the risks of investing in this kind of debt.

Jim Leaviss, CIO of public fixed income at M&G, said: "People could have envisaged AT1s getting hit in a restructuring or takeover, but for it to seemingly rank below equity has come as a shock to many in the market. It could lead to significant reduction in appetite for AT1s."

"Global investors will not be interested for a while, or at least until the yields adjust significantly higher, but at that point the yields will likely be too high for banks to want to issue them as a cheaper source of funding than equities," he added. "So, this is could be the end of that market for the foreseeable future."

Some fund managers and analysts have reacted boldly, deeming the asset class "uninvestable", while others have said that Credit Suisse's recent vaporisation of CoCos poses contagion risk for global credit.

"AT1 instruments rank ahead of CET1 and behind T2 in the hierarchy. Holders of such instruments should expect to be exposed to losses in resolution or insolvency in the order of their positions in this hierarchy," it said.