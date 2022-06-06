M&G to boost global public debt platform with expansion into Asia Pacific

The new team will provide regional coverage to both the global and emerging market credit fund management and in-house research teams to support sovereign, investment grade and high-yield credit investment, as well as enable the firm to offer dedicated Asia Pacific strategies for the first time.

Based in Singapore, Low will be responsible for developing the firm's capabilities by expanding the team and launching new strategies for its clients. She will jointly report to Jim Leaviss, CIO of M&G's public fixed income division, and Loretta Ng, head of Asia Pacific.

With over 24 years of experience in the Asian fixed income markets, Low will join M&G on 25 July after 15 years at Eastspring Investments, where she was the head of fixed income. She previously served as assistant vice president at Bank Pictet & Cie Asia, as well as associate director at Fullerton Fund Management.

"We continue to invest in talented teams and individuals as we build out our investment management capabilities in locations of strategic importance to our customers and clients, complementing our exceptionally strong teams in the UK," said Jack Daniels, managing director for asset management and CIO at M&G.

M&G adds global credit fund to sustainable range

Ng added: "Appointments of this calibre and experience demonstrate our ambition to grow our fixed income capabilities in the region.

"Under the leadership of Guan Yi, this team will complement our investment management capabilities in Europe and North America and, over time, bring exciting investment propositions to our clients both internationally and specifically in Asia Pacific."

Since 2019, M&G has been expanding its investment and distribution capabilities based in Asia Pacific with the formation of the Asia Pacific equity and debt origination teams, alongside a dedicated dealing team and members of the catalyst team being based in Singapore.

The ambition within distribution is to continue to expand its footprint to be closer to Asian clients, with the team focusing on increasing distribution capacity, building reach through institutional relationships and securing new licences to open up new licences to open up new market opportunities.