Japanese equities
S&P 500 leads in strong year for developed market equities
Stockmarkets finish 2019 at three-year highs
Why Japanese equities will be on the up from next year
Japanese equities have been sensitive to weaker global industrial demand over the past 12 months, but we expect the earnings impact from the ongoing slowdown to bottom out by the end of this fiscal year.
Asset Management One International unveils new Japanese equity funds
Two Luxembourg-domiciled UCITS funds
The relative stability of Japanese assets 'amid a steady stream of political newsflow'
Japanese stocks have lagged their global peers so far this year, as uncertainty over US-China trade frictions and the impact on the global economy have clouded the outlook for corporate earnings.
Japan: Is it really 'different this time' for the economy?
Value 'no longer the outstanding investment story'
Why writing off Japanese equities is 'unwise'
Picture the scene. Concerned about the strength of the US dollar, President Donald Trump meets with world leaders to seal a deal to further US interests.
Postcard from Japan: Creative solutions to the low-growth environment
Headlines 'don't reflect the whole story'
Where are the opportunities after a 'difficult year' for Japanese equities?
Last year was challenging for Japanese equities.
Why investors should not ignore Japan
Attractive dividend yields
What does a declining population mean for Japan?
The Japanese stockmarket offers opportunities for investing in growth companies that are benefiting from structural changes in business or consumption patterns, or from demographic patterns such as the ageing, declining population.
AXA IM bolsters Japanese equities team
Will work alongside Chisako Hardie
Schroders' Japanese equities veteran Andrew Rose to retire after nearly 40 years
Worked at Schroders since 1981
Navigating Japan's 'transition period'
We are excited and bullish about the opportunity set in Japan both from an equity and multi-asset, risk-adjusted perspective.
Is cheap good enough to buy?
Or why I don’t see any reason not to like Japanese stocks
Why it is time to 'strike gold' in Japanese equities
2018 was a difficult period for the Japanese equity market.
Michael Lindsell: What we're expecting from Japanese equities this year
Holdings will need to "plough through their own furrow"
Invesco's Chesson: My biggest source of uncertainty
Contagion risk with US and China trade war
Going under the bonnet: Morningstar's five Japan funds to watch
Corporate governance improving
Coutts' Wong: Market is far too complacent about the threat of inflationary pressures
Impact on fixed income space
Japanese equity funds see record outflows ahead of snap election
$4.4bn weekly outflows
China Post Global launches smart-beta Japan ETF
Listed on Deutsche Borse
The attractions of Japanese small caps
New small-cap index launched