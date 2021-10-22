Deep Dive: Look for catalysts of outperformance

As prime minister Yoshihide Suga's term as President of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) drew to a close, the leadership challenge and his subsequent resignation in early September due to the poor Covid-19 response, triggered a strong rally in Japanese equities. The MSCI Japan index (JPY) surged by 12.5% from the end of August to mid-September on hopes of better policy support and new dynamics.

Japan is turning over a new leaf

Many saw this as a reduction in political uncertainty, as it looks more likely that the LDP could maintain a majority in the upcoming general election being held 31 October. However, this enthusiasm has since faded with the market giving back over half of those gains at the time of writing.

Some investors may have seen the rally as an opportunity to exit their Japanese equities positions. During the rally, Japan had its largest weekly redemptions in six months. Therefore, if we are to see a more long-term upward trend, investors may require some significant positive catalysts.

With Fumio Kishida now prime minister and the leader of the LDP, the recent political changes indicate that there is likely to be more of the same. While we have seen an improvement in the Covid-19 situation of late, it might still be early for a significant turnaround in the Japanese equity story beyond the recent rally. That said, since the handling of the pandemic was the cause of his predecessor's resignation, this should be a top priority for prime minister Kishida, coupled with the huge stimulus he has now pledged.

Aside from politics, what makes us cautious with respect to Japanese equities is that Japan is a domestic and global play. We believe support is needed from both Japanese and global factors. The US and Europe have led markets this year, while Japan has lagged. Japan's recent rally could be seen as the baton being passed to them. However, even as the Covid-19 situation improves domestically, Japan's rebound may not be as strong as other regions experienced, as it coincides with a slowdown in the rate of global growth, so we may not see the important push from the global aspect.

Japan's lagging recovery compared with other developed markets can be attributed to a number of headwinds. This includes a slow vaccine roll-out, which has contributed to Japan being in a state of emergency for the past six months. Fortunately, this lifted in early October, Covid-19 infection rates are declining and vaccine rates improving.

Furthermore, although savings rates are high, suggesting there could be pent-up demand, Japanese consumers tend to be more conservative than US consumers. Therefore, the ‘pent up demand' effect could be smaller.

Fidelity's Price says Japan's emerging entrepreneurship provides unlisted opportunities for trust

Japan has also been experiencing challenges slowing production recovery. Prior to the pandemic, the October 2019 VAT hike had already resulted in a build-up in inventory for manufacturers. Consequently, the recovery in production has fallen behind other countries in the region since the first half of 2020, even in the face of a strong demand globally, as manufacturers had to run down accumulated inventories.

Another headwind has been supply constraints including most notably semi-conductors, which in turn is impacting the auto sector. The potential silver lining is that there are efforts being made to increase capacity for semi-conductor production - with Japan being a large exporter of semiconductor manufacturing equipment (SME). This could help drive growth in manufacturing in the long term and enable auto manufacturers to meet the huge demand.

We are looking for catalysts and a reason for sustained outperformance, otherwise this latest rally seen late August and into early September, could only be a short-term tactical move, which has been and gone.

Andrew Harmstone is head of global balanced risk control, Morgan Stanley Investment Management