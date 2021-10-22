Deep Dive: Look for catalysts of outperformance

Strong rally in equities

clock • 3 min read
Andrew Harmstone of Morgan Stanley Investment Management
Image:

Andrew Harmstone of Morgan Stanley Investment Management

Andrew Harmstone, head of global balanced risk control, Morgan Stanley Investment Management, dives into Japanese equities.

As prime minister Yoshihide Suga's term as President of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) drew to a close, the leadership challenge and his subsequent resignation in early September due to the poor Covid-19 response, triggered a strong rally in Japanese equities. The MSCI Japan index (JPY) surged by 12.5% from the end of August to mid-September on hopes of better policy support and new dynamics.

Japan is turning over a new leaf

Many saw this as a reduction in political uncertainty, as it looks more likely that the LDP could maintain a majority in the upcoming general election being held 31 October. However, this enthusiasm has since faded with the market giving back over half of those gains at the time of writing. 

Some investors may have seen the rally as an opportunity to exit their Japanese equities positions. During the rally, Japan had its largest weekly redemptions in six months. Therefore, if we are to see a more long-term upward trend, investors may require some significant positive catalysts.

With Fumio Kishida now prime minister and the leader of the LDP, the recent political changes indicate that there is likely to be more of the same. While we have seen an improvement in the Covid-19 situation of late, it might still be early for a significant turnaround in the Japanese equity story beyond the recent rally. That said, since the handling of the pandemic was the cause of his predecessor's resignation, this should be a top priority for prime minister Kishida, coupled with the huge stimulus he has now pledged.

Aside from politics, what makes us cautious with respect to Japanese equities is that Japan is a domestic and global play. We believe support is needed from both Japanese and global factors. The US and Europe have led markets this year, while Japan has lagged. Japan's recent rally could be seen as the baton being passed to them. However, even as the Covid-19 situation improves domestically, Japan's rebound may not be as strong as other regions experienced, as it coincides with a slowdown in the rate of global growth, so we may not see the important push from the global aspect.

Japan's lagging recovery compared with other developed markets can be attributed to a number of headwinds. This includes a slow vaccine roll-out, which has contributed to Japan being in a state of emergency for the past six months. Fortunately, this lifted in early October, Covid-19 infection rates are declining and vaccine rates improving. 

Furthermore, although savings rates are high, suggesting there could be pent-up demand, Japanese consumers tend to be more conservative than US consumers. Therefore, the ‘pent up demand' effect could be smaller.

Fidelity's Price says Japan's emerging entrepreneurship provides unlisted opportunities for trust

Japan has also been experiencing challenges slowing production recovery. Prior to the pandemic, the October 2019 VAT hike had already resulted in a build-up in inventory for manufacturers. Consequently, the recovery in production has fallen behind other countries in the region since the first half of 2020, even in the face of a strong demand globally, as manufacturers had to run down accumulated inventories. 

Another headwind has been supply constraints including most notably semi-conductors, which in turn is impacting the auto sector. The potential silver lining is that there are efforts being made to increase capacity for semi-conductor production - with Japan being a large exporter of semiconductor manufacturing equipment (SME). This could help drive growth in manufacturing in the long term and enable auto manufacturers to meet the huge demand.

We are looking for catalysts and a reason for sustained outperformance, otherwise this latest rally seen late August and into early September, could only be a short-term tactical move, which has been and gone.

Andrew Harmstone is head of global balanced risk control, Morgan Stanley Investment Management

Related Topics

More on Equities

Thomas Coughlin of Kinesis Money
Investment

Fool me twice: The lessons we are yet to learn in the 100 years since Weimar hyperinflation

Need to recognise inherent flaws in current system

Thomas Coughlin
clock 22 October 2021 • 3 min read
The bank has pushed back against claims it may offload its asset management arm
Investment

State Street disavows claims of asset management sale - reports

Sparked by Invesco rumours

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 22 October 2021 • 1 min read
Fahad Hassan of Albemarle Street Partners
Equities

Deep Dive: ESG is key to unlocking value

Need to make changes to governance

Fahad Hassan
clock 21 October 2021 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Chancellor sets out regulatory roadmap to tackle greenwashing

19 October 2021 • 4 min read
02

Gresham House Strategic hits back against incumbent asset manager

20 October 2021 • 3 min read
03

Industry argues stagflation fears based on misnomer

18 October 2021 • 3 min read
04

Schroders bolsters sustainable investment team with new hires

18 October 2021 • 2 min read
05

Top ten takeaways from Greening Finance: A roadmap to sustainable investing

19 October 2021 • 7 min read
06

London Stock Exchange becomes first bourse to issue SSE-based climate guidance

20 October 2021 • 1 min read
04 Nov
United Kingdom
Conference

Funds to Watch - Autumn Conference 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 