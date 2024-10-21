Janus Henderson launches firm's first active ETF in Europe

The Janus Henderson Tabula Japan High Conviction Equity UCITS ETF (JCPN) is an active all-cap concentrated portfolio with 20 to 30 holdings, giving investors exposure to companies that are "set to benefit from structural themes and trends in the Japanese equity market", according to the firm. Janus Henderson continues acquisition run with majority stake in Victory Park Capital The fund, which will be managed by Janus Henderson UK, will be advised by Junichi Inoue, head of Japanese equities and portfolio manager at Janus. Inoue argued that "now is the ideal time to invest in Japan, ...