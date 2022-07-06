Morningstar IM's Coop: Cooling of ESG euphoria presents an opportunity for investors

Speaking at the Morningstar Investment Conference yesterday (5 July), Coop said that this year's tumble of stocks favoured by ESG funds has brought the sustainable investing space to a reckoning.

Indeed, many of the world's ESG funds have been battered in the first half of 2022 as their heavy exposure to tech stocks dragged down performance. However, Morningstar's EMEA chief noted that the fall in valuations may present a compelling opportunity for investors.

"The fact that some of the euphoria that was building up last year has been washed away actually makes me very enthusiastic," he said.

According to Coop, the cooling of enthusiasm, particularly around some of the major ESG stocks in the US, is restoring the fair value of many of the companies that were very expensive last year.

Fidelity ESG survey: Europe still leads the way as China makes progress

"Many of the US stocks were very overvalued last year, across the range, but I think we started to see the more technology focused play start to return back to Earth. There has also been some degree of sell off in some of the transport related stocks that I think makes it a bit easier to invest in those," he said.

"We are still not seeing things that are really cheap, we are not really at that level where we can say returns will be higher than usual, but we have got out of that period where a lot of things were too expensive."

Coop argued that there is now a broader based opportunity than there was a year ago, when it was challenging to find fairly valued stocks. This forced him to move away from the US market for ESG opportunities, and instead allocate to Japanese equities.

Despite a historical tendency for investors to get caught up with thematics, he urged investors to look past the hype. "Those themes can lead people to become overly optimistic and not pay enough attention to valuation," he said.

European ESG equities Deep Dive: Macro outlook turning favourable

Increasing regulatory scrutiny and better guidance has also made ESG investing much safer in terms of the quality of offerings, Coop noted. "Regulation and being true to label are definitely upping the ante on making sure that funds do what they say on the tin", he said.

The reduction of fees for active management and a more "thoughtful" application has also broadened the scope for ESG investment, he said.

"The active side has not been that big a part of the portfolios that we run, because A, the fees and B, we felt that the offerings were not good quality enough, but we are seeing a much greater extent of credible offerings now."